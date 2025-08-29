Central Railway’s Mumbai Division will operate a mega block on Sunday, August 31, for maintenance works on Main and Harbour lines. Services between CSMT–Vidyavihar and Kurla–Vashi will be disrupted from late morning to afternoon. Special trains and alternate routes will be available to reduce inconvenience for commuters

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division has announced a mega block on Sunday, August 31, to carry out essential engineering and maintenance works across its suburban sections. While issuing the statement, the Central Railway asserted that the block will affect both the Main Line and Harbour Line services during the day.

According to a press release issued by the Central Railway, the UP and DOWN slow lines between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar will remain closed from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm on the main line. During the period, the down slow trains from CSMT between 10.48 am and 3.45 pm will run on the DOWN fast line up to Vidyavihar, halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, and Kurla before rejoining the slow track.

Similarly, the UP slow trains from Ghatkopar between 10.19 am and 3.52 pm on August 31 will be diverted onto the UP fast line till CSMT, with halts at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel, and Byculla.

Meanwhile, on the Harbour Line, the UP and DOWN trains between Kurla and Vashi will be suspended from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. Consequently, the DOWN services from CSMT to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel, departing between 10.34 am and 3.36 pm, and UP services towards CSMT from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi between 10.17 am and 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

To make sure that computers travelling on this route do not face difficulties, the Central Railway will operate special local trains between CSMT and Kurla and Panvel–Vashi–Panvel. Harbour Line commuters will also be permitted to travel via the Thane–Vashi/Nerul corridor between 10 am and 6 pm, the press release stated.

WR announces closure of Vasai Road Station's south staircase on platforms 6, 7 from August 29

The Western Railway has announced that the south-side staircase of the second north-most foot overbridge (FOB) on platforms 6 and 7 of Vasai Road Station will be dismantled on the night of August 29.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that the closure of the FOB is part of the ongoing station improvement work, under which foundation work for an elevated deck is being carried out.

"The passengers are advised to use the north-side staircase of the 2nd north FOB and the south-side staircase of the existing north FOB,” the Western Railway said in a statement.