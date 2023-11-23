Mumbai: Mahadev betting app case transferred to crime branch

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has transferred the FIR pertaining to alleged illegal gambling and cyber fraud worth Rs 15,000 crore linked to Mahadev betting app to the Mumbai crime branch for investigation

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has transferred the FIR pertaining to alleged illegal gambling and cyber fraud worth Rs 15,000 crore linked to Mahadev betting app to the Mumbai crime branch for investigation.

An official said that considering the scope of probe into the case, Mumbai Police Commissioner has transferred it to the crime branch, news wire PTI reported.

The FIR was registered earlier this month at Matunga police station in Mumbai against 32 people, including the "promoter" of the app Saurabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal, Shubham Soni and others for allegedly committing the fraud since 2019, police earlier said.

"Matunga police have registered a case against more than 30 people, including Mahadev Betting App promoter Saurabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal and Shubh Soni, under various sections of fraud and gambling, based on the complaint of Prakash Bankar, a social worker from Matunga," Mumbai police said.

As per the FIR, the accused have defrauded people of nearly Rs 15,000 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently claimed a forensic analysis and a statement made by a 'cash courier' led to “startling allegations” that Mahadev betting app promoters have paid about Rs 508 crore to the Chhattisgarh chief minister so far, and that “these are subject matter of investigation”.

ED conducted searches at Hotel Triton and another location in Bhilai and successfully intercepted a Cash Courier Asim Das who was allegedly sent from UAE especially, to deliver large amount of Cash for electioneering expenses of the ruling Congress Party.

Later, the BJP released a video of Shubham Soni saying he was the owner of the app and had the “proof” of paying Rs 508 crore so far to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. The chief minister has rejected the claim.

On November 5, the Centre issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev app, on ED's request.

The action of banning the 22 illegal betting platforms follows investigations conducted by the ED against an illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids in connection with the Mahadev app in Chhattisgarh.

The Chhattisgarh police have registered at least 75 FIRs in connection with the app and the ED has also conducted a probe into the case, the official said. (With inputs from agencies)