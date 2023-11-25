A man was arrested in a double murder case 22 years after the crime took place in Mumbai, the police said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai: Man arrested after 22 years in double murder case x 00:00

A man was arrested in a double murder case 22 years after the crime took place in Mumbai, the Mumbai Police said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The man identified as Yashwant Baburao Shinde was arrested from Kondhwa area of Pune by Unit 12 of the Mumbai crime branch on Friday, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had been booked by the police as an accused in a double murder case 22 years ago, he said.

Around 22 years ago, Yashwant Shinde and his three accomplices had allegedly set fire to a hotel in Kranti Nagar area of Kandivali (East), a Mumbai suburb, in 2001 in which two people- Jarharabi Abdul Rahman and her husband were killed.

Yashwant Shinde held a grudge against the couple as he was in a relationship with the couple's daughter while they had fixed her marriage with someone else, the official said, as per the PTI.

The Police arrested Yashwant Baburao Shinde's three accomplices but he remained untraceable after the incident.

Recently, sleuths of the unit 12 of the Mumbai Crime Branch received information about Yashwant Shinde's whereabouts and he was nabbed, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, Mumbai Police on Friday said that its crime branch was successful in nabbing three people, including a couple allegedly involved in selling their child to arrange money for drugs, the police said.

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested three people for selling their children to arrange money for buying drugs, the police said, reported the ANI on Friday.

According to the police, the investigators were also able to rescue a one-month-old baby girl from Andheri area in Mumbai on Friday, as per the ANI.

A search for the second two-year-old son is going on.

The arrested accused include parents. Another accused in the case, an alleged agent, who took a commission from the sale, was detained by the Crime Branch, according to the ANI.

"A couple addicted to drugs sold their own two children to raise money in Andheri. As soon as the couple's family learned about the incident, the story came to light. Police have registered a case against the accused couple and two others, " Mumbai Crime Branch said in a statement, as per the ANI.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!