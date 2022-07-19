Mumbai: Man arrested by Sahar Police for smoking mid-air inside flight washroom

He told the police that he was not aware of the law that smoking is not allowed inside aircraft, an official said.

A 50-year-old man was arrested by the Sahar Police in Mumbai for allegedly smoking inside a plane mid-air and creating panic among the other passengers and staff of an international flight. The FIR was lodged by an indigo crew member after landing at Mumbai International Airport on Sunday, the police said.

As per the FIR, the accused identified as Mohammed Shahid, a resident of Uttar Pradesh had boarded an Indigo flight from Kuwait. While the plane was mid-air he went inside the washroom and started smoking. The smoke was noticed by the crew members, who later asked him to stop smoking.

After the flight landed at the airport, a crew member took the accused to the Sahar police station and lodged an FIR against him. He was booked under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC and relevant sections of Aircraft Act. The accused was later released on bail., the police said.

”He was a worker in Kuwait and was returning to India, while boarding the plane, one of his friends gave him some cigarettes and he began to smoke it inside the aircraft washroom, risking the life of other passengers,” said an official.

He told the police that he was not aware of the law that smoking is not allowed inside aircraft, the official added.