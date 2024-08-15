Breaking News
Mumbai Crime News

Mumbai: Man arrested for stalking, molesting college student

Updated on: 16 August,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Incident occurred near photocopy shop in SoBo; CCTV footage under review

Mumbai: Man arrested for stalking, molesting college student

Accused reportedly approached and inappropriately touched her. Representation Pic

Mumbai: Man arrested for stalking, molesting college student
The Gamdevi police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly stalking and molesting a college student near her campus in South Mumbai. The suspect, Mohammed Muzammil, an electrician from the Nagpada area, faces charges under the BNS section for molestation and outraging the modesty of a woman.


According to the authorities, the incident occurred on Wednesday, when the student visited a nearby photocopy shop, located just a short distance from her college, to print some notes. While she was at the shop, she noticed Muzammil staring at her, which made her feel uneasy. As she left the shop and walked back towards her college, the accused reportedly approached and inappropriately touched her.



The victim quickly ran back to her college and informed the security personnel, who apprehended Muzammil and alerted the police. He was then taken into custody. “A case has been registered and the matter is being probed further. We are scanning the CCTV footage to get further clarity about the incident,” a police officer said.


mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news Crime News

