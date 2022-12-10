Breaking News
Cyclone Mandous: 4 dead in Chennai after heavy rainfall, says CM MK Stalin
Sanjay Raut slams CM Shinde for silence on Karnataka-Maharashtra border row
BMC had become 'private property', we are now giving it back to people: Fadnavis
Bhupendra Patel to continue as Gujarat CM for second term
Maharashtra reports 45 new Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally at 217
Mehrauli murder case: Hang the monster, says Shraddha Walkar’s father

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Man booked for cheating people with claim to publish PMs Mann Ki Baat speeches

Mumbai: Man booked for cheating people with claim to publish PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' speeches

Updated on: 10 December,2022 10:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

A case was registered after the victim submitted a written application to Unit XI of the Mumbai Crime Branch, an official said

Mumbai: Man booked for cheating people with claim to publish PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' speeches

Representational Pic


The editor of a local publication has been booked for allegedly duping people by claiming he would come out with a compilation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme speeches, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.


The accused sent out letters on social media and to some prominent personalities seeking funds for this purpose, and the 49-year-old complainant, believing it to be true, donated Rs 4,001, the official said.



Also Read: PM should clarify his stand on Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Uddhav


"The accused has no permission to come out with any such compilation, He was trying to cheat people by claiming the book, called Saar Granth, will be launched by the President in March. A case was registered after the victim submitted a written application to Unit XI of the Mumbai Crime Branch," he said.

The cheating case has been registered at Goregaon police station and further probe into the matter is underway, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will Raj Thackeray`s MNS join hands with BJP ahead of BMC elections?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai crime news goregaon narendra modi mumbai police

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK