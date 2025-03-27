Breaking News
Updated on: 27 March,2025 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Son surfaces with Rs 10 lakh demand a full 10 years after complainant and accused’s mother had separated in 2015. Accordingto police sources, the complainant had been married twice—first in 1983 and again in 2003. He has children from both marriages, and both his wives live with him

The complainant’s two wives and children live with him. Representational pic/iStock

The Dongri police have registered a case against a 24-year-old man for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 10 lakh from his 60-year-old biological father by threatening to leak private photos of the older man and his mother on social media.


Accordingto police sources, the complainant had been married twice—first in 1983 and again in 2003. He has children from both marriages, and both his wives live with him.


In 1998, he was in a relationship with a woman, whom he did not marry, and lived with her in Bandra until 2001. During this time, they had three children together, one of whom is the accused. Following their separation, he continued providing her with monthly financial support.

In 2015, his former partner requested R5 lakh as a final settlement and he agreed on the condition that she would take full responsibility for their children’s upbringing. He paid the amount with mutual consent, after which she moved away with the children and ceased all contact with him.

“On March 7, the accused approached his house and demanded R10 lakh. When the complainant refused, the accused allegedly threatened to defame him by posting certain photos on a local YouTube channel and social media. In the last few days, the pressure increased, prompting the complainant to approach the police,” said an officer from Dongri police station.

“Following the complaint, we have registered under Section 308(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita—which deals with extortion, specifically punishing those who, to commit extortion, put someone in fear or attempts to do so—against the son of the complainant and have launched an investigation. However, no arrests have been made so far,” the officer added.

March 7
Day accused allegedly threatened his biological father

dongri mumbai mumbai news

