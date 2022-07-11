Mumbai: Man held for threatening 15-year-old girl with rape, death threats for her video on Udaipur murder

According to the police, the girl had uploaded a video on the recent killing of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan. After uploading the video, the girl began getting threats from the accused who used different numbers to contact her on three separate occasions

A 30-year-old man was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir by the Mumbai Police after he allegedly sent rape and death threats to a 15-year-old girl for a video on her views on the Udaipur murder. The girl had uploaded the video on a social media platform, the police said.

According to the police, the girl had uploaded a video on the recent killing of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan. After uploading the video, the girl began getting threats from the accused who used different numbers to contact her on three separate occasions. Following the threats, the girl's father filed a police complaint at VP Road police station in south Mumbai on July 2, and an FIR was registered under Sections 509, 506 (2) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. after which the police began to investigate the case. The numbers were later traced to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Acting on technical analysis and other details, a team of VP Road police was sent to Srinagar, and on July 9, a 30- year-old man identified as Fayaz Ahmed Gulam Mohammad Butt was apprehended from Budgam area with help of local police," said a police official.

The accused was brought to Mumbai on Sunday evening (July 10) and produced before a court on Monday (July 11) and the court remanded him to police custody for three days. Further investigation in the matter is going on, the police said.

