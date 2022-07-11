Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: City gets month’s water stock in a day
Do hear us out before taking view on party symbol: Sena to Election Commission
Uttar Pradesh: Class 12 student held for objectionable Facebook post on CM Yogi Adityanath
NCPCR seeks FIR against Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray for allegedly using children in 'Save Aarey' protest
Mumbai sees 235 new Covid-19 cases, zero death
Karnataka: Justice H P Sandesh puts transfer threat on record
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Man held for threatening 15 year old girl with rape death threats for her video on Udaipur murder

Mumbai: Man held for threatening 15-year-old girl with rape, death threats for her video on Udaipur murder

Updated on: 11 July,2022 10:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

According to the police, the girl had uploaded a video on the recent killing of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan. After uploading the video, the girl began getting threats from the accused who used different numbers to contact her on three separate occasions

Mumbai: Man held for threatening 15-year-old girl with rape, death threats for her video on Udaipur murder

Representative image


A 30-year-old man was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir by the Mumbai Police after he allegedly sent rape and death threats to a 15-year-old girl for a video on her views on the Udaipur murder. The girl had uploaded the video on a social media platform, the police said. 

According to the police, the girl had uploaded a video on the recent killing of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan. After uploading the video, the girl began getting threats from the accused who used different numbers to contact her on three separate occasions. Following the threats, the girl's father filed a police complaint at VP Road police station in south Mumbai on July 2, and an FIR was registered under Sections 509, 506 (2) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. after which the police began to investigate the case. The numbers were later traced to Jammu and Kashmir.




"Acting on technical analysis and other details, a team of VP Road police was sent to Srinagar, and on July 9, a 30- year-old man identified as Fayaz Ahmed Gulam Mohammad Butt was apprehended from Budgam area with help of local police," said a police official. 


The accused was brought to Mumbai on Sunday evening (July 10) and produced before a court on Monday (July 11) and the court remanded him to police custody for three days. Further investigation in the matter is going on, the police said.

Also Read: Mumbai: MBA student from Bhandup loses Rs 4.68 lakh to sextortion

udaipur rajasthan mumbai police sexual crime mumbai jammu and kashmir mumbai crime news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK