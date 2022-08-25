Breaking News
Mumbai: Man held from Uttar Pradesh for duping people through 'friendship club'

Updated on: 25 August,2022 08:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Representative image. Pic/Istock


A man was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly cheating people through a 'friendship club', a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.
Abhishek Dayashankar Singh (29) was held on Monday night from Mirzapur in the northern state by the Enforcement Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch, he said.


"Singh is accused of luring people to join his 'Geeta friendship club' by promising them Rs 30,000 from women for sexual relationships. He was charging several thousand rupees for membership, body massage kit as well as club commission," he said.

"We zeroed in on his mobile phone number and tracked him down to UP. A Mumbai police team arrested him from there," he said.

A case was registered against him for cheating and other offences at Azad Maidan police station, the official added.

