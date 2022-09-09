Breaking News
Yakub Memon grave beautification: CM Eknath Shinde assures strict action
Nanded to be first stop in Maharashtra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
Queen Elizabeth II dies, King Charles III succeeds
Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Charles to be formally proclaimed king Saturday: Buckingham Palace
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Man injured after being shot in Bandra

Mumbai: Man injured after being shot in Bandra

Updated on: 09 September,2022 09:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

The bullet fired by an unidentified person hit the victim on his back, an official said

Mumbai: Man injured after being shot in Bandra

Representational Pic


A man was shot at and injured in Bandra east area in Mumbai, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday evening, the victim sustained injuries on his back in the incident, a Nirmal Nagar police official told the PTI.


"The bullet fired by an unidentified person hit the victim on his back," he said.

Also Read: Mumbai court denies anticipatory bail to singer Rahul Jain in rape case


The victim has been undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official added. 

"An attempt to murder case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the culprit," he said.

(with PTI inputs) 

Will King Charles III face challenges to follow Queen Elizabeth II`s footsteps?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai news bandra mumbai police

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK