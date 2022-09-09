Mumbai: Man injured after being shot in Bandra

The bullet fired by an unidentified person hit the victim on his back, an official said
Representational Pic
A man was shot at and injured in Bandra east area in Mumbai, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday evening, the victim sustained injuries on his back in the incident, a Nirmal Nagar police official told the PTI.
"The bullet fired by an unidentified person hit the victim on his back," he said.
Also Read: Mumbai court denies anticipatory bail to singer Rahul Jain in rape case
The victim has been undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official added.
"An attempt to murder case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the culprit," he said.
(with PTI inputs)