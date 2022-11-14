Mumbai man pays Rs 12 lakh more after repaying Rs 1 lakh loan

The goons from the mobile loan app kept harassing and threatening him

Mobile phone loan app sharks continue to harass people, even after they have paid more than the amount they had taken. The Mira Road police registered an FIR on November 11 after a local resident approached them regarding harassment and threats from loan app sharks. However, there has been no arrest.

The complainant, a 43-year-old customer service manager of a well-known developer was in urgent need of money, and found about the instant loan app Pocket Credit.

As per the statement given to the police, he downloaded the app and applied for the loan after completing all documentation formalities in the month of June and a loan of Rs 3,000 was approved and he received Rs 1,938 in his bank account.

He later repaid the loan amount in the given period to the app, and applied again and got a loan of Rs 10,000. But when the return period was over he started receiving threatening messages.

and later paid the due amount by taking a loan from another loan app. As per the victim, he took a loan of about R1 lakh again from Pocket Credit and repaid it the same month, but the loan app credited more amount to his bank account. zhen he did not pay this back, they started sending him abusive messages and his morphed photos.

“To pay the dues of Pocket Credit he took loans from two other loan apps, Small Credit and Sefty credit. Between June 2022 and August 22 he had repaid about R12 lakh after repaying the Rs 1 lakh loan and the extra money. He was trying hard to pay the money the goons kept asking for, but as he was not able to repay it on time, the amount kept increasing and loan apps kept threatening him by calling and messaging him. He was scared and approached the cyber police last Friday. We registered his complaint against unknown accused and are investigating. We have registered the case under Sections 384 and 420 of IPC also IT Act Sections 66c and 66d,” a police officer said.

