Mumbai: Man sodomises friend in Mulund after he fails to return money, held

On July 6, the two met near a godown in Mulund and got into a heated argument, the accused first attacked him and then allegedly sodomised him, the police said

Representation Pic

The Mulund Police on July 11 arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly sodomising his 33-year-old male friend following a monetary dispute, the police said. The accused, a contract-based civic worker, had given a loan of Rs 5,000 to the victim sometime ago and had been demanding cashback from the victim, however, the victim had been buying time to return the money due to which the accused had been annoyed, an official said.

According to the police, on July 6 around 6 am, the two met near a godown in the Mulund colony. The accused asked the victim when would he return his money to which, the victim asked for some more time, this led to a heated argument between the two following which the accused attacked him. He first physically assaulted him, then allegedly sodomised him, and later fled from the spot. The victim was later shifted to a hospital.

"An FIR under sections 377, 326, 506, 504 of the IPC was registered by the Mulund police which had been investigating the matter and On July 11 managed to trace the accused and arrest him," the official added.

When contacted, Senior Police Inspector, Kantilal Kothimbire of Mulund police station confirmed the arrest and said that accused was remanded to police custody for four days by the court.