Mumbai Police withdraws orders to take approval from high-rank officials for registering POCSO, molestation cases

Updated on: 12 July,2022 08:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The order that was issued during the tenure of Ex- Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey laid down that its personnel had to get the nod of a deputy commissioner of police-rank official to register FIRs for molestation and cases under the stringent POCSO Act

Mumbai Police withdraws orders to take approval from high-rank officials for registering POCSO, molestation cases

Representation Pic


The Mumbai police on Tuesday withdrew its previous two orders for registration of FIRs under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Molestation cases. The order that was issued during the tenure of Ex- Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey laid down that its personnel had to get the nod of a deputy commissioner of police-rank official to register FIRs for molestation and cases under the stringent POCSO Act. 

In a press note issued by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday, the police said that the two orders were being withdrawn. 




The orders were issued on June 6 and 17 respectively by Sanjay Pandey, who had retired on June 30. The orders had been also previously criticised by several activists and even political leaders.

