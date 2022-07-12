Mumbai Police withdraws orders to take approval from high-rank officials for registering POCSO, molestation cases

The order that was issued during the tenure of Ex- Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey laid down that its personnel had to get the nod of a deputy commissioner of police-rank official to register FIRs for molestation and cases under the stringent POCSO Act

Representation Pic

In a press note issued by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday, the police said that the two orders were being withdrawn.

The orders were issued on June 6 and 17 respectively by Sanjay Pandey, who had retired on June 30. The orders had been also previously criticised by several activists and even political leaders.