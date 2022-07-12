Maharashtra: Three children drown in water-filled pit in Pune

A man saw clothes kept near the pit and got suspicious. Following a search, the bodies were fished out and sent for post-mortem, a police official said

Three minor siblings drowned in a water-filled pit in Chakan area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Tuesday, police said. The children, in the age group of four to eight years, drowned while bathing in the pit at a farm in Ambethan village near Chakan in Pune, an official from Mhalunge police station said.

Rakesh Kishor Das (5), his brother Rohit (8) and sister Shweta (4) had ventured into the pit, which was dug by a farmer near their house and water had collected in it due to rains, he said.

A man saw clothes kept near the pit and got suspicious. Following a search, the bodies were fished out and sent for post-mortem, the official said.

The victims' parents are from Bihar and work as labourers here, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard.

