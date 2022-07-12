Breaking News
Updated on: 12 July,2022 05:14 PM IST  |  Thane
The incident took place in Thane city's Patlipada area when a tree from an adjoining housing complex fell on it on Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell on the wall, an official said

Maharashtra rains: Wall of Thane school collapses; no report of injuries, 5 vehicles damaged

Representation Pic


A part of the protection wall of a school building in Thane collapsed on Tuesday following showers from past couple of days in the city. The incident took place in Thane city's Patlipada area when a tree from an adjoining housing complex fell on it on July 12 afternoon, a civic official said, according to the PTI

"No one was injured in the incident which took place on the arterial Ghodbunder Road," Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.




"As many as five two-wheelers parked in the school premises were damaged. Fire brigade and RDMC personnel are currently clearing the debris," he added.

(with PTI inputs) 

