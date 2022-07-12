Thane crime: Man found murdered in flat in Mumbra

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 July,2022 04:43 PM IST  |  Thane
It is suspected that some unidentified person slit the victim's wrists and throat to kill him. At the crime scene the police have also recovered a bloodstained knife in his hand which the killer may have left behind to make it appear like a suicide, a police official said

Representation Pic


A 52-year-old man was found murdered in an apartment in Mumbra area of Thane district in Maharashtra, the police said on Tuesday. The victim who has been identified as Abdul Haque Zakir Ali Sayyed, was allegedly in his apartment in Kausa area of Mumbra on Monday morning, inspector Babasaheb Nikam of Mumbra police station said, according to PTI. 

It is suspected that some unidentified person slit the victim's wrists and throat to kill him. At the crime scene the police have also recovered a bloodstained knife in his hand which the killer may have left behind to make it appear like a suicide, a police official said, PTI reported. 




The victim's son informed the police about the death, following which the body was sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway, he added.


An offence under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused, he said.

(with PTI inputs) 

