Mumbai: Man, son arrested for links with gold smuggling racket

A man-son duo were arrested in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar for their alleged link with a gold smuggling racket, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Saturday.

The arrested individuals who were jewellers were identified as Suraj Bhosle and his father Dharamraj Bhosle.

Earlier, the revenue intelligence agency had arrested Prashant Mainkar, who used to melt gold smuggled in by passengers from the Gulf countries.

The gold melting facilities situated at Kalbadevi in Mumbai were run by the Dharamraj Bhosle, DRI said on Saturday.

