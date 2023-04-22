Breaking News
Mumbai: A fun boat ride turns fatal for 16-year-old
Mumbai: ‘Would you drink this?’ ask residents of Sunteck West World
Maharashtra: Who cares about wildlife in fast lane?
Mumbai: 29 underground utilities coming in the way of city’s cleanliness
Bombay HC allows pop singer to visit her father’s house
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Man son arrested for links with gold smuggling racket

Mumbai: Man, son arrested for links with gold smuggling racket

Updated on: 22 April,2023 04:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The arrested individuals who were jewellers were identified as Suraj Bhosle and his father Dharamraj Bhosle

Mumbai: Man, son arrested for links with gold smuggling racket

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Man, son arrested for links with gold smuggling racket
x
00:00

A man-son duo were arrested in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar for their alleged link with a gold smuggling racket, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Saturday.


The arrested individuals who were jewellers were identified as Suraj Bhosle and his father Dharamraj Bhosle.



Also Read: Mumbai student arrested for supplying hashish brought from Himachal


Earlier, the revenue intelligence agency had arrested Prashant Mainkar, who used to melt gold smuggled in by passengers from the Gulf countries.

The gold melting facilities situated at Kalbadevi in Mumbai were run by the Dharamraj Bhosle, DRI said on Saturday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Till the time Covid has settled down, we need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviours. Do you agree?
mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news Crime News kalbadevi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK