Mumbai: Man stabs 33-year-old neighbour to death; held

According to the officials, the duo had quarreled a few months ago and the accused held a grudge against the victim

A 33-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbour over a grudge in the eastern suburb of Mulund in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building near the civic market in Siddharth Nagar area of Mulund in the early hours of the day, an official told the PTI.

The victim, identified as Mukesh Shetty, was allegedly stabbed to death by his 21-year-old neighbour, he said.

The official added that the accused has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, A 53-year-old man, working as a driver for a Bollywood actor, was allegedly killed by his 24-year-old son in Mumbai who bore a grudge against the deceased for scolding him, the police said on Saturday, according to the PTI.

The police arrested the son of the deceased and registered a case under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The man died during treatment on Saturday at a hospital, three days after he was attacked with an iron rod at his residence in suburban Andheri, the police official said.

Prima facie, the accused was angry with his father who had pulled him up around two months back for not doing any job, the official said.

In an another incident in Nagpur, a 35-year-old man was arrested by the police for allegedly stabbing to death the owner of a grocery shop following a dispute over an unpaid bill of Rs 500 in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in Prabhat Nagar area in Nagpur.

The crime took place when the victim, a 38-year-old man, asked the accused to clear the dues.

The suspect who was walking down a road was allegedly enraged with the victim's remark and attacked him leading to the victim's death, a police official told the PTI on Saturday.

