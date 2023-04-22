The accused had threatened the slain multiple times as he believed he had an illicit relationship with his mother

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Man stabs 34-yr-old to death over suspicions of having illicit relationship with his mother, booked x 00:00

Mumbai Police has booked a 27-year-old man in Shivaji Nagar for allegedly killing a 34-year-old man over suspicions of having an illicit affair with his mother. The incident occurred on the evening of April 21, Friday.

Ansar Ilias Sayyed, 30, in his statement to police has identified the accused as Musheer. He said that on the fateful evening, he called his brother Sattar, 34, to inquire when he would be home. Sattar told Ansar to reach to Hakkani Chinese Centre at Road no. 10, Bainganwadi. Upon his arrival at the spot at around 6.55 PM, Ansar saw Musheer Manjar Khan, 27, laden with a knife yelling at his brother, Sattar.

“He was shouting, mere ghar pe kyun baar-baar aata hai, tera kissa hi aaj khatam karta hoon (Why you visit my home frequently, I will finish you now). Soon he stabbed my brother in his chest,” Ansar told police in his statement.

Although Ansar tried to save his brother but Musheer charged towards him. Scared, Ansar rushed home to seek help. After reaching home he narrated the incident to his brother, Gaffar. The brother-duo rushed to the spot again where people told them that some auto drivers shifted their brother to Rajawadi Hospital in an injured condition.

At the hospital, the brothers were informed that their brother passed away due to excessive bleeding. Sattar had been stabbed in his chest and hand.

“Musheer had threatened Sattar multiple times of dire consequences as he believed Sattar had an illicit relationship with his mother. Therefore, on Friday evening Musheer decided to kill Sattar and attacked him,” an official of Shivaji Nagar police station said.

Also read: Mumbai student arrested for supplying hashish brought from Himachal

Senior Inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station, Arjun Rajane, said that a case has been registered against the accused, and attempts are on to arrest him. The accused, Musheer Manjar Khan, 27, has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of Maharashtra Police Act 1951.