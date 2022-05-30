Mumbai: Model accuses Bandra hostel owner of trying to drug her

The owner of Horn Ok Please hostel at Bandra West was arrested by the Bandra police on Sunday for allegedly spiking an ice cream with weed oil and serving it to a fashion model and television actor. The actor, who had to be admitted to a hospital and is still under meditation, told mid-day that the accused had done it with an ulterior motive.
The complainant, Urvashi Amrutlal Jogia, is a fashion model and has worked in many television advertisements and serials. The accused has been identified as Rohan Shamrao Shelke, 33, one of the owners of Horn Ok Please in Hill Road, Bandra West.
Jogia told mid-day, “I moved to Horn Ok Please hostel last year. Shelke lived on the ground floor while I lived on the first floor. On May 26, at 11 pm, Shelke came to my room and asked if I wanted ice cream, saying he was ordering some for himself. I accepted the offer and he left. Around 11.50 pm, Shelke came to my room with a chocolate ice cream.”
“I noticed that the cover was open, but did not suspect anything at the time. However, a few minutes after eating it, I started to feel dizzy and also had stomach pain. My throat became dry, I could not speak or even walk properly. I immediately asked Shelke if he had mixed anything into the ice cream. He started laughing and told me that he had added weed oil,” she said.
Horn Ok Please hostel at Hill Road, Bandra West
She then went to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra. “I am under medication as it has taken a toll on my health. I have also moved out of the hostel,” she said, adding that she had noticed him eyeing her several times before.
“I asked him why he mixed drugs in my ice cream but he didn’t reply. Then I alerted the Bandra police and filed a complaint,” Jogia said. She, however, added that though she asked the police to ascertain what drug it was, they did not conduct any blood test.
Assistant Sub-inspector Mohan Bhosale of Bandra Police station said, “We arrested the accused Rohan Shelke under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC. He was produced before the court and was released on bail.”