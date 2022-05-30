Mumbai: Model accuses Bandra hostel owner of trying to drug her

Accused was arrested and released on bail; the complainant says police did not test her blood to ascertain what drug he had added to her ice cream

Urvashi Amrutlal Jogia, model and actor

The owner of Horn Ok Please hostel at Bandra West was arrested by the Bandra police on Sunday for allegedly spiking an ice cream with weed oil and serving it to a fashion model and television actor. The actor, who had to be admitted to a hospital and is still under meditation, told mid-day that the accused had done it with an ulterior motive.

The complainant, Urvashi Amrutlal Jogia, is a fashion model and has worked in many television advertisements and serials. The accused has been identified as Rohan Shamrao Shelke, 33, one of the owners of Horn Ok Please in Hill Road, Bandra West.



The accused, Rohan Shamrao Shelke, is one of the owners of the hostel

Show full article