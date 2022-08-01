Mumbai: Mother, 7-year-old son killed after being hit by BEST bus in Sion

Sion police officials have booked the driver of the bus under IPC section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence)

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The BEST bus driver has been booked for killing a mother and her 7-year-old son at Sion Koliwada on Monday afternoon. While the minor boy died on the spot, the woman succumbed to her injuries at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Hospital (Sion hospital) in the evening.

"Around 1.15 pm on Monday, a woman Savitri Deepak Varun and along with her minor son Dhanveer were hit by BEST bus no. MH 03 CV 7069 (Route No. 341A) in front of Domino's Pizza Center, Sion Koliwada Chowk. Both the injured were rushed to Sion Hospital where the son was declared brought dead while Savitri succumbed to her injuries in the evening," said a police official from Sion police station.

Sion police officials have booked the driver of the bus under IPC section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence).