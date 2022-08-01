Breaking News
Maharashtra logs 830 new Covid-19 cases
TMC MP bites into raw brinjal in Lok Sabha to highlight high LPG prices
Monkeypox: 15 suspected patients in Maharashtra test negative for disease
Irani, daughter not owners of restaurant, never applied for licence, notes HC
AAP councillor killing: 3 arrested by Punjab Police
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Mother 7 year old son killed after being hit by BEST bus in Sion

Mumbai: Mother, 7-year-old son killed after being hit by BEST bus in Sion

Updated on: 01 August,2022 10:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

Sion police officials have booked the driver of the bus under IPC section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence)

Mumbai: Mother, 7-year-old son killed after being hit by BEST bus in Sion

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The BEST bus driver has been booked for killing a mother and her 7-year-old son at Sion Koliwada on Monday afternoon. While the minor boy died on the spot, the woman succumbed to her injuries at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Hospital (Sion hospital) in the evening. 

"Around 1.15 pm on Monday, a woman Savitri Deepak Varun and along with her minor son Dhanveer were hit by BEST bus no. MH 03 CV 7069 (Route No. 341A) in front of Domino's Pizza Center, Sion Koliwada Chowk. Both the injured were rushed to Sion Hospital where the son was declared brought dead while Savitri succumbed to her injuries in the evening," said a police official from Sion police station.

Sion police officials have booked the driver of the bus under IPC section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence).


mumbai mumbai news Crime News mumbai crime news maharashtra sion

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK