The NCB said that on April 19, 2023, a parcel was identified in Mumbai which when investigated, was found to be containing 125 tablets of MDMA

Seized drugs. Pic/NCB

Listen to this article Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau busts dark web drug network, two held x 00:00

The Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Saturday said it busted a dark web-based drug network and arrested two people allegedly involved in the drugs business.

The total recovery of the drugs consignment is estimated at approximately rupees 5 lakh in the market, an official said.

In an intensified drive against international drug trafficking, the NCB said, its Mumbai unit has successfully busted a darknet based syndicate and seized 125 MDMA tablets, commonly known as Ecstasy pills. The drugs consignment was sourced from Netherlands and were procured through darknet market. It said two distributors operating from Mumbai were arrested.

The Bureau said information was received about a Mumbai based network which was involved in trafficking of high valued drugs procured from online platforms. Cautious and low profiled monitoring of the entities was done which led to the identification of two persons N. Salvi and S. Shukla who were supplying MDMA in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

During the enhanced vigil, it was noted that the persons were sketching a plan to procure a consignment, it said. Since MDMA and other high valued drugs are mainly procured from foreign destinations, particularly Netherlands and other European countries, special emphasis were given on scrutiny of suspected patterns, transactions and parcels destined towards Mumbai.

The NCB said that on April 19, 2023, a parcel was identified in Mumbai which when investigated, was found to be containing 125 tablets of MDMA.

“Preliminary investigation indicated that the two identified persons were the main receivers of the seized parcel. Subsequent follow up action led to apprehension of the duo and after a brief session of questioning, they confessed about the involvement in the drug trafficking.”

During investigation, incriminating evidences pertaining to access to illicit drug market, procurement, payment transactions were recorded, the Bureau claimed.

“It would be pertinent to mention that due to anonymity and faded financial trails, the payments of drugs through darknet are using cryptocurrency. Accordingly, other accounts and crypto wallet were identified and are also being investigated.

Also read: Mumbai reports two deaths, 177 new Covid-19 cases

“The seizure resulting in neutralising the local drug syndicate was affected at times when there is emphasis to initiate special drive to curb drug trafficking with international cartels dealing in drugs using darknet and cryptocurrency with linkages in several countries as well as various States in India. Various aspects are being investigated to gather further information into the inland as well as offshore based syndicates.”