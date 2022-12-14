Breaking News
Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first casualties: langur and blackbuck
Mumbai: Biomedical waste treatment plant to stay in Govandi for now
Mumbai: Woman, kin booked for extorting man for backing out of marriage
Mumbai: Bar, eateries thriving on illegal structures in Nahur along GMLR?
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Govandi flaunts a proud zero

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai NCB busts inter state drug trafficking ring five held

Mumbai NCB busts inter-state drug trafficking ring, five held

Updated on: 14 December,2022 05:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

In a four-day operation, NCB sleuths conducted raids at various places in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai and seized more than 1,400 Codeine based Cough Syrup (CBCS) bottles and 6,000 Nitrazepam tablets from the possession of the five persons, including a woman

Mumbai NCB busts inter-state drug trafficking ring, five held

Representational Pic


The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal unit has busted an inter-state drug trafficking racket by arresting five persons and seizing drugs worth Rs 15 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.


In a four-day operation, NCB sleuths conducted raids at various places in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai and seized more than 1,400 Codeine based Cough Syrup (CBCS) bottles and 6,000 Nitrazepam tablets from the possession of the five persons, including a woman.



Nitrazepam has sedative properties.


Initially, the NCB had received input about a syndicate being operated from Dharavi in Mumbai which is involved in inter-state trafficking of illicitly diverted pharmaceutical drugs.

Also Read: Cocaine seizure in India increased 3,479 per cent in 2021-22: DRI report

"During the investigation, a couple based in Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai was identified. They are dealing in the procurement and supply of drugs. 920 CBCS bottles were seized from their possession. They used to procure drugs from a person who was later apprehended from Sion in Mumbai," an NCB official said.

The person based in Sion admitted to operating as a carrier cum peddler and managing the logistical support to other persons for the distribution of drugs.

The interrogation of the trio led NCB to a distributor based in Mira Road near Mumbai from whom 6,000 Nitrazepam tablets and 7 CBCS bottles were seized. 480 CBCS bottles were seized from a residence of suburban Kandivali in Mumbai.

"The investigation has indicated the syndicate has links with inter-state suppliers and the drugs were being procured through persons based in Dharavi, some of whom have already been arrested by the agency. Further investigation is underway," the official added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

v

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra mumbai mumbai crime news india Narcotics Control Bureau mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK