Mumbai NCB busts inter-state drug trafficking ring, five held

Representational Pic

The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal unit has busted an inter-state drug trafficking racket by arresting five persons and seizing drugs worth Rs 15 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

In a four-day operation, NCB sleuths conducted raids at various places in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai and seized more than 1,400 Codeine based Cough Syrup (CBCS) bottles and 6,000 Nitrazepam tablets from the possession of the five persons, including a woman.

Nitrazepam has sedative properties.

Initially, the NCB had received input about a syndicate being operated from Dharavi in Mumbai which is involved in inter-state trafficking of illicitly diverted pharmaceutical drugs.

"During the investigation, a couple based in Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai was identified. They are dealing in the procurement and supply of drugs. 920 CBCS bottles were seized from their possession. They used to procure drugs from a person who was later apprehended from Sion in Mumbai," an NCB official said.

The person based in Sion admitted to operating as a carrier cum peddler and managing the logistical support to other persons for the distribution of drugs.

The interrogation of the trio led NCB to a distributor based in Mira Road near Mumbai from whom 6,000 Nitrazepam tablets and 7 CBCS bottles were seized. 480 CBCS bottles were seized from a residence of suburban Kandivali in Mumbai.

"The investigation has indicated the syndicate has links with inter-state suppliers and the drugs were being procured through persons based in Dharavi, some of whom have already been arrested by the agency. Further investigation is underway," the official added.

