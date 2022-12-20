Mumbai: New Jersey resident booked for duping jeweller of Rs 3.3 crore

NRI allegedly won complainant’s trust by showing pictures, purportedly of himself with prime minister Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh

The Juhu police has booked an NRI, Deepak Kevadia, for allegedly cheating a Juhu-based jeweller of Rs 3.39 crore.

The complainant alleged that the accused would win the trust of the jewellers by showing them pictures of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He would then allegedly purchase diamonds worth crores but not pay up.

The complainant, Kishanlal Udaylal Jain, 45, runs the shop Om Shilpi Jewellers and Gems Pvt Ltd at Lokhandwala’s Dhaval Giri Society in Andheri West.

Kevadia, a New Jersey resident, runs a US-based diamond company—referred to as Nice Jewels Inc, Valentin Mark Corporation and Prestige Developers LLC in the FIR registered against him.

According to the police, Jain contacted a real estate agent in 2017 as he wanted to rent a flat. The latter put him in touch with Kevadia, who had a flat in Juhu. The complainant went on to rent the flat, paying Kevadia Rs 40,000 per month. As Kevadia was in the US, he gave the power of attorney to one Fariya Mayur Vinod. The businessman and his wife Surbhi would, however, visit India frequently for business purposes.

Jain told mid-day, “After 3-4 months, Kevadia came to India and he told me he had a diamond company. He also promised he would sell my diamonds at a good rate in America. He had photos of PM Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh handing him an award. He also told me that he had good ministry-level contacts and he would give me good money in return for the diamonds. Our business runs on trust, and he cheated me.”

“On February 2 this year I sold diamonds worth around Rs 3.39 crore to Kevadia. He had told me he would sell them in the US market where they would fetch a tidy profit but he didn’t pay me. I requested him for the money often but he sent me a notice to vacate his room on July 25, stating that I didn’t pay four months’ house rent. I didn’t pay the rent because he had told me that he would adjust the rent with the pending money,” Jain explained.

The complainant sent a legal and demand notice via his advocate to the accused. After not receiving the money, Jain approached a court, which directed him to register an FIR.

Senior Inspector Ajit Vartak of the Juhu police station said, “We have registered the case against Kevadia. We have not arrested him yet. We found that cheating cases have been registered against him at the DB Marg and Oshiwara police stations. We are probing the matter. We registered the case under IPC Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

