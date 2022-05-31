Mumbai: Newborn found in dustbin in Mahim dies, unknown persons booked

A team of Mahim Police rushed to the spot and found the baby in the dustbin on May 29. They rushed the girl to Sion Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival

Mahim cops are in search of persons who dumped a newborn baby girl in a dustbin on May 29. Pedestrians had seen a baby lying in the dustbin and had called Mumbai Police control. Unknown persons have been booked by Mahim Police.

On May 29, around 9.30 am, the Mumbai Police control room received a call from a citizen informing that a newborn baby has been dumped in a dustbin near Kapad Bazar, Mahim (West). A team of Mahim Police led by Inspector Dinesh Dahatonde rushed to the spot and found the baby in the dustbin. They rushed the girl to Sion Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

"According to doctors, the baby girl was estimated to be 2 days. We are checking the CCTV footage of the camera installed across the location where she had been found," said Pravin Kadam, Senior Inspector, Mahim police station. One unknown person under IPC Section 318 (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body).

