Mumbai: North Regional Cyber Police arrest three in connection with courier fraud

Three individuals linked to the fraud racket who allegedly duped complaints for a sum of Rs. 65 lakh last month were arrested by the North Regional cyber Police

The North Regional Cyber Police have apprehended three individuals linked to a courier fraud racket who allegedly duped complaints for a sum of Rs. 65 lakh last month. The arrested individuals have been identified as Shubham Padawe (26), Fayan Akram Sheikh, alias Milu (22), and Adnan Mirza (21). The police action has resulted in the freezing of Rs. 13.5 lakh.

The complainant, residing in Kandivali, reported receiving a suspicious call. The caller, impersonating a courier service, claimed that a package containing drugs and passports was sent to Taiwan. The caller further claimed that the cyber crime department in Mumbai would investigate the matter, adding legitimacy by handing the phone to an alleged authority.

To reinforce their ruse, the fraudsters used a fake Aadhaar card for the courier and a bank account for money laundering. They also sent a forged identity card of a Mumbai Police Force officer and a counterfeit RBI letter to build trust with the complainant. The fraudsters asserted that if the RBI verification was not completed, the complainant could face 7 to 10 years of imprisonment and duped Rs. 65 lakh by transferring to a specific account.

Realising the scam, the complainant swiftly reported the matter to the North Regional Cyber Police Station. Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalavde directed the North Cyber officials to initiate an investigation. The investigation team, led by Assistant Police Inspector Savita Kadam and including Sub Inspector Amol Kamble, More, Vasaikar, Sayed, and others, gathered crucial information.

The police first detained Shubham from Borivali and then Fayan and Adnan from Malwani, Malad. It was discovered that a portion of the fraudulent amount was credited to Shubham's account, who then withdrew it via cheque and passed it to Fayan, who subsequently handed it to Adnan. Further investigation revealed that Adnan had transferred the amount to the other accused through cryptocurrency.

The police have seized 11 chequebooks, 14 ATM cards from various banks, four mobile phones, and multiple SIM cards from the suspects. The arrested individuals have been produced in court in connection with the fraud case.