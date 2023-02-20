Mumbai: Not paid for 3 months, cop takes troubles to police chat groups

40-year-old constable attached with Kalachowki police station says being punished for taking 5-day leave to look after son; senior inspector refutes claim, DCP says unaware of case

A screenshot of the constable’s message on WhatsApp

A police constable attached to Kalachowki police station has claimed that the police station’s senior police inspector and a police sub-inspector (PSI) have stopped his salary for three months over a five-day leave. The 40-year-old constable told mid-day that he had taken the leave to look after his child and had submitted the requisite paperwork for it. However, his seniors did not approve the same.

The constable made the claims on a WhatsApp group meant for the police and said that the lack of salary and mounting bills have greatly distressed him. “I am attached to Kalachowki police station as a constable. Three months ago, I had taken a five-day leave to look after my son who was having leg pain. I had taken him to the hospital. I did not break any rules by taking the leave. It was to attend to an emergency. I submitted a leave form to the department. I also informed my seniors but due to some reason, they did not sanction my leave.”

“My senior section karkun PSI Kamble did not sanction my leave. He also sent a letter with the remark ‘salary KO’ (a remark put to stop payment) to the office of the additional commissioner of police (central region). I have a home loan and EMIs to pay. Loan recovery agents have been harassing me. How am I to run the house? This is harassment. I sent a message on police groups that I will take drastic steps if I do not get my salary soon. Senior Inspector Anand Mulay of Kalachowki police and PSI Kamble will be responsible if anything happens to me,” the constable said.

The constable added that he is regularly visiting the central region office but the staff there have told him that without a letter from the police station, his salary cannot be released. “After I sent the message on police WhatsApp groups, senior officers have promised that they will release my salary very soon. This is just harassment,” the constable added.

Salary will be credited

Senior Inspector Mulay of Kalachowki police station told mid-day, “His salary will be credited very soon.” When asked about the stopping of the salary, he said, “There is nothing of this sort,” and disconnected the call.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Dr Pravin Mundhe said, “I am not aware of a constable whose salary has been stopped. I will look into the matter and possibly help the constable with the administrative work. I will check this case.”