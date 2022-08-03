Mumbai: Oldies conned by man posing as housing society hottie in Borivli

Man, 39, used to chat with elders pretending to be a woman from the building, extorted money from them by threatening to make their sweet nothings public

Sushant Shirvalkar cons people to make quick money, say cops

Several middle-aged men of a Borivli residential complex were trapped by the beauty of an ‘attractive’ woman on Facebook, who lived in the same society. She would ask them for money for some noble cause and they would readily pay until it became a habit. Then, she would start blackmailing them using their flirty texts. That was until a 50-year-old resident fell in the trap, but only briefly. He got the police involved and the ‘beauty’, a 39-year-old man from the same society, was nabbed.

A 50-year-old man receives a friend request on Facebook from an ‘attractive’ woman from his society in Borivli East in July, and he befriends her. The man, a cameraperson, starts chatting with her

After a few days, she requests him for Rs 5,000 to donate towards a good cause. He agrees and seeks to meet her to hand over the cash. However, she asks him to drop the cash near a car in the society’s parking lot. She seeks another Rs 5,000 for sponsoring the education of a Thakur College student. The money is delivered in the similar fashion

One fine day, the woman asks for Rs 10,000 for some frivolous purpose, which he refuses. She then begins flirting with him and the two exchange their feelings for each other. One morning, he wakes up to a message from her, threatening to circulate their chats if doesn’t pay Rs 10,000. Scared, he speaks to a friend and they learn that the same Facebook ‘friend’ had cheated many middle-aged men in the society. They rush to the Kasturba Marg police.

Police seek the residents’ help to set up a trap, asking the complainant to pay her Rs 10,000. The cameraperson puts the cash in the usual spot, and everyone hides. Residents are shocked to see 39-year-old society member, Sushant Shirvalkar, pick up the cash. Police nab him and book him for extortion, “cheating by impersonating”. “Many other old people in the society were cheated by the same FB friend, but no one came forward to complain fearing social stigma,” says a cop.

July

Month the 50-yr-old was contacted by the imposter