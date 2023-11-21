Breaking News
Mumbai Crime News

Mumbai: One arrested for attempting to harm a man

Mumbai: One arrested for attempting to harm a man

Updated on: 21 November,2023 08:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The incident came to light at 1 pm, when the victim was found near the Marine Drive railway station

The Azad Maidan police arrested an individual accused of attempting to burn the victim.


The incident came to light at 1 pm, when the victim was found near the Marine Drive railway station.


A concerned passerby promptly notified the police, and they took the victim to a nearby hospital.


As per the police report, the accused, identified as Kalu, a rag picker, and the victim, Dawood, knew each other. Dawood used to steal Kalu's clothing and other belongings frequently.

In a fit of rage, Kalu reportedly struck Dawood's head twice and then attempted to set him on fire, but he failed. Kalu has been charged under section 307 for attempted murder.

