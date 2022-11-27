×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawalla to be sent to Tihar Jail, will be monitored 24/7
Mumbai: Motorcyclist who helped sacked banker escape was ex-inmate
Gujarat elections 2022: I want to make Jamnagar a smart city, says Riva Jadeja
Mumbai: Total Covid-19 cases in November drop below 1,000
Mumbai: Police, BMC set new rules for food distribution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Over 40 expensive phones stolen during concert at BKC cops launch probe

Mumbai: Over 40 expensive phones stolen during concert at BKC, cops launch probe

Updated on: 27 November,2022 03:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A concert was organised at MMRDA ground on Saturday night. Hundreds of people had attended the event, an official said

Mumbai: Over 40 expensive phones stolen during concert at BKC, cops launch probe

Representational Pic


Over 40 expensive mobile phones were allegedly stolen by unidentified persons during a concert at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.


Many people who were at the concert approached the BKC police with complaints saying that their mobile phones were allegedly misplaced or stolen during the concert. A concert was organised at MMRDA ground on Saturday night. Hundreds of people had attended the event after booking their tickets online and the venue was packed, an official from BKC police told the PTI.



Also Read: CM Shinde announces Assam Bhavan to come up in Maha; Raut says it already exists


On the complaints, the police registered four to five FIRs under section 379 (punishment for theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said.

The police are examining the CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the accused, he added.

(with PTI inputs)

Do you prefer aerial footage of major events?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai police Crime News news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK