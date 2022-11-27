Mumbai: Over 40 expensive phones stolen during concert at BKC, cops launch probe

A concert was organised at MMRDA ground on Saturday night. Hundreds of people had attended the event, an official said
Over 40 expensive mobile phones were allegedly stolen by unidentified persons during a concert at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.
Many people who were at the concert approached the BKC police with complaints saying that their mobile phones were allegedly misplaced or stolen during the concert. A concert was organised at MMRDA ground on Saturday night. Hundreds of people had attended the event after booking their tickets online and the venue was packed, an official from BKC police told the PTI.
On the complaints, the police registered four to five FIRs under section 379 (punishment for theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said.
The police are examining the CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the accused, he added.
