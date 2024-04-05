Mumbai peon held for sexually assaulting 7-year-old on school premises

Based on the parents' complaint, the police registered a case against the Mumbai peon for rape and sexual assault and charged him.

A peon of a Mumbai-based school was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl on the premises of the institute in the Santacruz area, an official said on Friday.

As per a PTI report, the official stated that the peon had been repeatedly sexually assaulting the minor for the past few months but the crime came to light only last week after she informed the parents about it.

On the basis of the parents' complaint filed last Friday, the police registered a case against the peon for rape and sexual assault and charged him under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him.

Reportedly, the peon was produced before a court and he was remanded to police custody till April 5.

Navi Mumbai Police have booked five people for allegedly defrauding an Iranian date trader of about Rs 4.3 crore, an official said on Friday. The accused, including the owners of two trading firms, obtained dates from the complainant but did not pay him, according to the official.

According to the PTI story, the dealer said he sent 23 containers of dates from Iran's Bandar Abbas port to two Mumbai-based traders in 2020. After receiving the cargo of dates, the defendants allegedly fabricated documentation to make it appear that the fruits were supplied by the company's colleague in Dubai.



According to the report, the funds for the dates, estimated to be worth Rs 4.36 crore, were sent to a Dubai-based firm rather than an Iranian seller.

Following receipt of the complaint, the Navi Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing conducted a preliminary inquiry, and the accused was charged with cheating at the APMC police station in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, according to the PTI report.

According to police, on Wednesday, a 63-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai lost Rs 80 lakh after falling victim to a scam perpetrated by con artists posing as representatives of a global courier service and government institutions.

According to cyber police investigators, on March 29, a caller acting as an international shipping company representative called the victim, a former employee of a power firm based in Vashi. The caller informed her that a box had been delivered in her name, purportedly containing illegal materials. According to the PTI story, the victim then got phoney letters via Skype threatening legal action by the Reserve Bank of India, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Finance Ministry.