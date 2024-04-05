Breaking News
Mumbai Crime News
Mumbai peon held for sexually assaulting 7-year-old on school premises

Updated on: 05 April,2024 01:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Based on the parents' complaint, the police registered a case against the Mumbai peon for rape and sexual assault and charged him.

Mumbai peon held for sexually assaulting 7-year-old on school premises

A peon of a Mumbai-based school was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl on the premises of the institute in the Santacruz area, an official said on Friday. 


As per a PTI report, the official stated that the peon had been repeatedly sexually assaulting the minor for the past few months but the crime came to light only last week after she informed the parents about it. 


On the basis of the parents' complaint filed last Friday, the police registered a case against the peon for rape and sexual assault and charged him under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him.


Reportedly, the peon was produced before a court and he was remanded to police custody till April 5. 

mumbai mumbai news santacruz sexual crime mumbai crime news
