The city police began an anti-drugs drive earlier this week and the operation will continue in the coming days

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai police arrest 206 people during anti-drugs drive in five days x 00:00

At least 206 people were arrested in 161 drug-related cases during a special drive conducted by the Mumbai police in the last five days, an official said on Saturday.

The police have also registered cases against 4,276 people and razed 866 unlicensed tobacco shops in a crackdown under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act (COTPA), the official said.

The city police began an anti-drugs drive earlier this week and the operation will continue in the coming days, he said.

In the last five days, 206 people have been arrested in 161 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

At least 48 persons were arrested in the last 24 hours alone and drugs such as mephedrone, ganja, charas, heroin, among other banned substances were seized from them, he said.

Also read: Dy CM Fadnavis meets Mauritius PM; discusses stronger bilateral ties

As many as 881 cases were registered under the COTPA and 241 illegal tobacco shops were demolished in the last 24 hours, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.