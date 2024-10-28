Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest 28-year-old Bangur Nagar resident with mephedrone worth Rs 72 lakh

Updated on: 28 October,2024 07:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

After receiving a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused near Oberoi Mall and allegedly recovered 287 grams of MD (mephedrone) from him

The Dindoshi Police in Mumbai have arrested a 28-year-old resident of Bangur Nagar for the alleged possession of drugs. The police allegedly recovered 287 grams of MD (mephedrone) worth Rs 71.75 lakh from him.


Acting on information from an informant, a team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Smita Patil, Inspector Rais Shaikh, and Assistant Police Inspector (API) Suraj Rawat apprehended the accused near Oberoi Mall in Dindoshi on October 25. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.



dindoshi goregaon mumbai news Crime News mumbai

