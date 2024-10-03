The Mahalaxmi resident had lodged a kidnapping complaint after his daughter went missing. However, it was later revealed that the accused had been sexually assaulting the 17-year-old girl for the past five years and she left home to escape the ordeal, Mumbai Police said

A 46-year-old man lodged a kidnapping complaint after his teenage daughter went missing. However, it later turned out he had been allegedly sexually assaulting the 17-year-old girl for the past five years and she left her home in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area to escape the ordeal, the police said on Thursday.

After the case came to light, the police arrested the accused on Thursday and booked him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an officer said.

Unable to trace his daughter after she left the home, the accused approached Tardeo police station and lodged a complaint stating that his daughter had been kidnapped, news agency PTI reported. Based on his complaint, a case of kidnapping was registered against an unidentified person and a search was launched for the teenager, the officer said.

A team from Mumbai Police's crime branch found the girl at Mahalaxmi station. She was then taken to the crime branch office, where during questioning, she revealed that she had been repeatedly sexually assaulted by her father for the past five years, said the officer.

Based on her complaint, a case of rape and other offences was registered against the accused at the police station.

A crime branch team led by Police Inspector Sadanand Yerekar then undertook a search for the girl's father, who was tracked down in the Saat Rasta Circle area in Mumbai and subsequently nabbed, the officer said.

Following a medical examination, the accused was handed over to Tardeo police for further investigation into the case, the officer added.

