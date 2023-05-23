Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest man from Nanded after 'blast' threat tweet

Updated on: 23 May,2023 02:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that it has arrested a man from Nanded in Maharashtra after it received a threat to “blast” the city on their official Twitter handle. The arrest came after police launched the investigation into the threat

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that it has arrested a man from Nanded in Maharashtra after it received a threat to “blast” the city on their official Twitter handle. The arrest came after police launched the investigation into the threat.


The tweet stating “I am going to blast Mumbai very soon” was posted by an unidentified person on Monday, police said.




The location of the user was traced to Nanded city in Marathwada region, around 625 km away from Mumbai, he said.


Also read: Aditya Rajput case: Death allegedly due to falling in bathroom, says Mumbai Police

The suspect was detained and the process to register an offence is underway, the official added. (With inputs from PTI)

mumbai mumbai police news maharashtra nanded

