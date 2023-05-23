The post-mortem of the 32-year-old actor Aditya Singh Rajput is underway. After the post-mortem, the actor's body will be handed over to his family for last rites

File Photo

Listen to this article Aditya Rajput case: Death allegedly due to falling in bathroom, says Mumbai Police x 00:00

On Monday, the actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his bathroom. According to the Mumbai Police, Aditya was feeling unwell, and his death was allegedly due to falling in the bathroom.

The post-mortem of the 32-year-old actor Aditya Singh Rajput is underway. After the post-mortem, the actor's body will be handed over to his family for last rites.

The Oshiwara Police have recorded statements of three people - the actor's domestic help, a private doctor, and a watchman in connection with the case.

The actor was found dead on Monday at his residence in Oshiwara in Andheri. He was found in the washroom of his apartment.

As per the police, the actor allegedly died after slipping and falling in the bathroom.

"Rajput had two injuries, a cut above the ear and a head injury, which may have been caused due to falling," the police said.

Also Read: TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in his house

The domestic help told the police that Rajput was not feeling well for the last few days. He was having cough, cold and was also vomiting.

According to the police, Rajput also had a party on Sunday, but whether he had consumed anything in the party, will be found only after the post-mortem is completed.

According to the maid's statement, "Rajput woke up at 11 am on Monday and had paratha for breakfast. After that, he got unwell and started vomiting continuously, and asked to make khichdi for him."

"Between 2:00-2:30 pm, Rajput went to the bathroom. His domestic help heard a loud fall and ran to see him. Aditya had fallen on the ground and had also sustained minor injuries," the police said.

According to the watchman's statement, he was called by the house help. He saw some tiles were broken in the bathroom. He went upstairs, picked up fainted Rajput, laid him on the bed, and then brought a doctor from a nearby hospital.

"Upon the suggestion of doctors, he was shifted to a hospital. Rajput's female friend and police were informed. Initially, he was taken to a private hospital, and then later was taken to the trauma care hospital in Jogeshwari, where he was declared brought dead," the police said.

Rajput was working in the industry since the age of 17. In films like 'Krantiveer' and 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara', he played the lead role.

He worked as a model, an actor, and in production. Rajput was born in Delhi but was originally from Uttarakhand.

(with inputs from ANI)