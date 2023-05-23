TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in his house

He collapsed in the bathroom in the flat at Oshiwara; preliminary report suggests health issues as a possible cause

Aditya Singh Rajput

Aditya Singh Rajput, a 33-year-old television actor, collapsed in his flat in Oshiwara on Monday and later died. The police found that Rajput had been suffering from acidity and vomiting for the past two days. The Oshiwara police have registered an Accidental Death Report.

According to the police, Rajput had been experiencing acidity and vomiting for the last 2-3 days and was receiving treatment from his local doctor. The Oshiwara police sent Rajput's body to Cooper Hospital for postmortem.

A police officer stated, “On Monday around 2.30 pm, the actor was at home with his house help and his pet dog. He started vomiting in the washroom and later collapsed. The help rushed him to Bluebell Hospital, which is located on the ground floor of the society."

The building where Aditya Singh Rajput lived. Pic/Shirish Vaktania

A doctor there examined Rajput and found his body to be cold. The doctor immediately conducted an ECG and determined that he had passed away. Doctors informed the Oshiwara police as it was an unnatural death.

The Oshiwara police sent the body for postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.

A police officer said, “We searched his house but didn't find anything suspicious. The postmortem report is awaited. The cause of death will be known after the report is available."

Zone 9 In-charge DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay said, “In the primary investigation we found that he fell in the washroom and died. We have registered an ADR and are investigating.”

Rajput was widely known for his appearance in Splitsvilla 9. He hailed from Delhi and began his career in films such as ‘Krantiveer’ and ‘Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara’.

Actress Lokesh Sharma, a contestant on Bigg Boss 2006 who worked in the film ‘Bekaaboo’, said, “Rajput was a loving and helpful gentleman. Everyone working in the film industry should take care of their health. The industry is in shock after the news.”

A close friend of Rajput said, "He was a good friend. He was involved in several television shows. If the OTT boom had happened earlier, he would have been part of it. In his spare time, he tried various things like photo shoots for others. In fact, I had recently wanted to discuss some work with him. Aditya had always been full of life and knew how to strategise his work. This is heartbreaking.”

Regarding suspicions of a drug overdose, the friend added, “In all the years I have known him, he never indulged in drugs."

