Aditya Singh Rajput, who was a popular actor and model was found dead in the bathroom of his flat in Andheri west, sources said

Aditya Singh Rajput. Pic/official Instagram account

Listen to this article Mumbai: Actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his home in Andheri, police begin investigations x 00:00

Actor and model Aditya Singh Rajput was on Monday afternoon found dead at his apartment in Andheri area of western suburbs in Mumbai, police sources said on Monday.

They said that 33-year-old Aditya Singh Rajput's body was sent for post-mortem to a hospital. The police reached the spot after getting the information of the incident in Oshiwara area of Andheri west and conducted primary investigations and a panchnama of the spot.

Aditya Singh Rajput, who was a popular actor and model was reportedly found dead in the bathroom of the 11th floor flat of a high-rise in Andheri west.

Rajput was allegedly not keeping well since the last couple of days and he collapsed in the bathroom of his apartment in Oshiwara area this afternoon, an official told the PTI.

The actor's maid first noticed the fall and informed the building's security guard following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Rajput has participated in reality shows such as "Splitsvilla" and also acted in films such as "Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara".

Also Read: Valuables worth more than Rs 70 lakh stolen from house in Maharashtra's Nagpur

Mumbai Police have begun the investigations in the case after registering an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and are awaiting the post-mortem report to further establish the exact cause of his death, sources added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Singh Rajput OFFICIAL (@adityasinghrajput_official)

Meanwhile, The Aditya Singh Rajput's Instagram stories suggest that the actor was at home the previous night with his friends. He posted a picture of the view reportedly from his flat.

Aditya Singh Rajput had started off his career as a model and actor.

(This is a developing story. It will be further updated)