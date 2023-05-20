Mumbai Police recovers 51 lost, missing mobile phones; to return them to their owners

According to the Mumbai Police, under the jurisdiction of Tilaknagar Police Station in Chembur, several complaints of missing and lost mobile phones were received in the past one year. With rising cases of lost mobile phones, the Tilaknagar Police formed a special team to investigate the cases of missing or lost phones and recover them

Representational Pic. iStock

In a major operation by Mumbai Police that began to recover lost and missing mobile phones including expensive smart phones, the Mumbai Police on Saturday said that it has found around 51 mobile phones that were lost or missing during the period of 2022-23 and will be soon returning the recovered phones to their original owners.

The police said, during investigations, the team of police officials found that some of the phones that were lost in the city's eastern suburbs, under the jurisdiction of Tilak Nagar Police were located to different states of the country including parts of Maharashtra.

Many of the phones were recovered from other states of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The team of police officials from Tilak Nagar police station was successful and tracking the exact location of the mobile phones and recovering them. Some of these phones were lost or missing since past year, police sources said on Saturday.

"Apart from 51 mobile phones that was recovered by the police officials, two laptops that were missing or lost were also found and recovered by the police," an official said.

Police sources said, the Tilak Nagar police began to investigate the matter following a rise in the complaints of lost and missing mobile phones and used technical clues and assistance in tracking the phones. In several cases, the police officials team working on the cases were successful in locating the mobile phones. Some of them were traced to different parts of the states and successfully recovered by the police officials.

They said that after the recovery of the mobile phones in such a large number, the police is in the process of contacting its original owners and will be soon returning back the found phones and the two recovered laptops to their original owners.