The action by the police in Thane came after receiving a tip-off, the police raided a rented premises in Ambernath town on Thursday and found that an illegal call centre was being operated from there

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Fake call centre busted in Thane district; five held x 00:00

The Thane Police in Maharashtra on saturday said that it busted a bogus call centre in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested five persons allegedly involved in duping foreign nationals, the PTI reported.

The action by the police in Thane came after receiving a tip-off, the police raided a rented premises in Ambernath town in Thane on Thursday and found that an illegal call centre was being operated from there, an official told the PTI.

The accused allegedly posed as representatives of a company, made calls and sent emails to foreign nationals to lure them with various services, he said.

The accused managed to procure the victims' bank details and siphoned off money from their accounts, the official said.

The police seized computers and other electronic gadgets besides mobile phones during the raid, he said, adding that they were also on the lookout for three more accused.

Investigations were underway to find out the total amount involved in the fraud and the number of victims conned by the accused, the official said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: MVA partners to hold sessions to explain to people SC verdict

Meanwhile, in an another case in Thane, the police arrested a man from Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly duping a person to the tune of more than Rs 1 lakh on the promise of securing a loan of Rs 12 lakh for him, an official told the PTI on Saturday.

The accused, who was was arrested on May 18, is also accused of forging government documents, he said.

Victim Mohammad Qureshi wanted a loan to run his business, for which he approached his acquaintance, who agreed to arrange a loan of Rs 12 lakh for him, the news agency reported.

However, the accused forged letterheads and stamps of district judges, police and cyber cell officials and made bogus documents. Based on these forged papers, he extracted Rs 1.11 lakh from January and May this year citing various reasons like security deposit, court fine, the police said, as per the PTI.

When the accused kept demanding money, the victim got suspicious and lodged a complaint with the local police.

The police laid a trap and nabbed him in Mumbra. A case was registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

(with PTI inputs)