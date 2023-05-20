Talking to reporters Maharashtra's Nashik, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said that the note ban decision should have been taken in consultation with experts

Raj Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Rs 2000 note withdrawn: Fickle-minded move, country can't afford such decisions, says MNS chief Raj Thackeray x 00:00

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday reacted to the decision of withdrawing of Rs 2000 currency notes.

Raj Thackeray dubbed the Reserve Bank of India's decision to withdraw the Rs 2000 note from circulation as fickle-minded, reported the PTI.

Talking to reporters Maharashtra's Nashik, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said that the note ban decision should have been taken in consultation with experts, the news agency reported on Saturday.

"This is fickle-minded, had experts been consulted, such a thing would have not happened. You roll out a note and then you withdraw it. At that time, the note would not even go inside the ATM machine. The country cannot afford such decisions. Does the government work like this? Thackeray questioned, as per the PTI.

The RBI on Friday announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation and said existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

The note was introduced in November 2016 following Prime minister Narendra Modi's decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination notes.

Also Read: RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had on Friday slammed the Union government over the decision by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to withdraw Rs 2000 denomination currency notes from circulation.

"What has the Union government achieved by introducing the Rs 2000 notes and what is it going to now achieve by withdrawing these Rs. 2000 notes. Demonetisation was hailed as a big success. If that was the case, what is the reason for the withdrawal of Rs 2000 currency notes," asked the Nationalist Congress Party national spokesperson Clyde Crasto on Friday in Mumbai after the announcement by the RBI, reported the PTI.

Several person lost their lives after demonetisation was announced in November, 2016 and the Union government must answer why citizens are being harassed with such decisions, he said, as per the PTI.

The RBI in statement on Friday said that it will withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation and that the notes will continue to be legal tender till September 30.

The Reserve Bank of India in its statement further said that exchange facility for Rs 2,000 bank notes up to Rs 20,000 at a time would be available from May 23.

(with PTI inputs)