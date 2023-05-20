Breaking News
How did CCTV footage from day of Aryan Khan’s arrest go missing?
Mumbai: 12-man gang behind Rs 25-cr like-and-earn scam arrested
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde assures Gokhale Road bridge will open by October
Mumbai: Labourer dies at site of Uddhav Thackeray’s new house
Mumbai: City roads become safer, surroundings get deadlier
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Navi Mumbai Man sentenced to 18 months of rigorous imprisonment for cruelty to wife

Navi Mumbai: Man sentenced to 18 months of rigorous imprisonment for cruelty to wife

Updated on: 20 May,2023 02:34 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

In his order issued on Friday, Judicial Magistrate First Class at Belapur Vikas Bade also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused man, Chirag Harshad Suchak, a resident of Vashi in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: Man sentenced to 18 months of rigorous imprisonment for cruelty to wife

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Navi Mumbai: Man sentenced to 18 months of rigorous imprisonment for cruelty to wife
x
00:00

A court in Navi Mumbai has sentenced a man to one-and-a-half years of rigorous imprisonment for subjecting his wife to cruelty.


In his order issued on Friday, Judicial Magistrate First Class at Belapur Vikas Bade also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused man, Chirag Harshad Suchak, a resident of Vashi in Navi Mumbai.



His three family members, who were also tried in the case, were acquitted by the court, which gave them the benefit of doubt.


Also Read: Navi Mumbai: 30-year-old man arrested for stealing music system from cars

Suchak was held guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 498(A) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

In his submission, Additional Public Prosecutor Arun Fatke told the court that alleged accused subjected his wife to cruelty. Between March 2011 and May 2018, he took away the golden and other ornaments worth Rs 24.57 lakh and grabbed a total sum of Rs. 1.36 crore from the victim's family by threatening and abusing her. 

navi mumbai belapur thane maharashtra mumbai news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK