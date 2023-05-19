Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: 30-year-old man arrested for stealing music system from cars

Updated on: 19 May,2023 01:20 PM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
"During the probe into these thefts, the police received a tip-off about a repeat offender and two others involved in these crimes," Vast said

Navi Mumbai: 30-year-old man arrested for stealing music system from cars

Representative image/iStock

On Friday, the police arrested a 30-year-old history sheeter involved in stealing music systems from cars in Navi Mumbai.


According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vinayak Vast, at least nine cases of break-ins and thefts were reported in one night in Navi Mumbai.



"During the probe into these thefts, the police received a tip-off about a repeat offender and two others involved in these crimes," Vast said.


"As many as 22 music systems, worth Rs 2.20 lakh, stolen from cars were recovered from the history-sheeter who was apprehended from Solapur," he added.

"With the arrest, the police have solved seven cases registered against the accused at Koparkharine, Vashi, Sanpada, Nerul and Kamote police stations in Navi Mumbai and Navghar in Mumbai," the officer said.

Further efforts are on to nab two others who carried out the thefts, the police added.

(with inputs from PTI)

