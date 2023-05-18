Navi Mumbai: Woman arrested for husband's murder; two contract killers from Punjab held

With these arrests, the total number of individuals detained in connection with the killing of the transport company owner has risen to three

The police have apprehended two individuals from Punjab for their alleged involvement in the killing of a transport company owner in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. With these arrests, the total number of individuals detained in connection with the case has risen to three, according to a police official on Thursday.

Jaspal Singh Khosa Palsingh (48) was fatally attacked while on his morning walk on May 8 in Kalamboli. Following the incident, Crime Branch teams were formed to investigate the case, stated Senior Inspector Ravindra Patil of Unit II (Panvel).

"After an investigation, our focus turned towards his wife, who was the first to be arrested. Following her interrogation, we were able to apprehend two contract killers from Punjab at the Kurla LTT terminus in Mumbai. The woman allegedly had frequent disputes with her husband and had purportedly paid Rs 20 lakh to the duo to carry out the murder," he explained.

In a separate incident, on May 15, a 23-year-old man was arrested in Thane of Maharashtra for allegedly killing a 19-year-old woman during a fight with his estranged wife in the early hours if the day.

The accused and his wife were staying separately due to differences between them. On May 14 night, the man visited his wife who lived with the victim in Diva area, he said. However, the couple got into a fight around 3 am. The man pulled out a knife and attacked his wife. When the victim tried to save her, the accused stabbed her to death, the official said.

After being alerted by locals, police arrested the man from Diva and admitted his wife to a hospital, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)