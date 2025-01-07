Mumbai Police have arrested two suspects involved in firing at an Angadiya businessman and looting valuables worth Rs 50 lakh. Three more suspects remain at large, and 90 percent of the stolen goods have been recovered

The Mumbai Police have arrested two individuals in connection with an armed robbery and attack on an Angadiya businessman within the jurisdiction of the MRA Marg police station, ANI reports.

According to officials, the incident involved the accused opening fire on the businessman and making off with gold jewellery and other valuables. The robbery was part of a premeditated plan involving a total of five conspirators, as revealed during the preliminary investigation.

An officer associated with the case stated, "The MRA Marg police have apprehended one accused, while the Crime Branch managed to arrest another." The official also confirmed that efforts are underway to track down the remaining three suspects who are still at large.

The heist, which targeted the businessman involved in the Angadiya courier network known for transferring valuables, resulted in the robbers escaping with a bag containing valuables worth an estimated ₹50 lakh. However, the swift action by law enforcement has led to the recovery of 90 per cent of the stolen items, as per ANI.

The investigation has further revealed that the conspiracy to commit the robbery was orchestrated by individuals known to the victim. This insider connection allowed the perpetrators to plan and execute the crime with precision, though their identities were eventually uncovered by the police.

