The Shivaji Park Police in Mumbai are in the process of registering a first information report (FIR) against a jewellery brand for allegedly duping investors.

According to the police, many investors had gathered around the jewellery brand's outlet in Dadar on Monday, as they have not received the money they had invested with the brand.

“Many gathered near the company’s office in Dadar and demanded that they need the principal amount back after the company failed to meet the promise [of giving returns on the investment]. We are in the process of registering an FIR against the company,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 5, Ganesh Gawade.