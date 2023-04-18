Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest two persons for blacking mailing 25-year-old Youtuber

Updated on: 18 April,2023 11:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

The accused had been demanding money from the victim

Mumbai Police arrest two persons for blacking mailing 25-year-old Youtuber

The accused after their arrest

Mumbai Police has arrested two youth for allegedly blackmailing a 25-year-old Youtuber. The two were arrested from Vasai and Virar.


The duo had created a fake profile of the Youtuber and uploaded her morphed pictures on Instagram and Reddit. The victim had also reportedly sent money to the accused pleading them not to upload the images on the social networking sites.



The accused have been identified as Nandlal Badela (20), a resident of Vasai and Ankur Ankit Deb (19), a resident of Virar. Police said the accused Badela uploaded the morphed photos on reddit site of the youtuber and demanded money from her while Deb created a fake profile of her on Instagram.


Santacruz Police registered an FIR against an ‘unknown’ accused after the victim registered a complaint on October 18, last year.

Police formed a team to investigate the matter.

A Police officer said, “We first searched the email id which was used to create the fake profile and found that it was created from Assam. Later, during the investigation police found that the accused received money in their bank account and were residents of Vasai and Virar. After confirming bank account both accused were arrested.”

mumbai mumbai police news santacruz maharashtra youtube

