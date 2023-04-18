Covid-19: Mumbai records 220 cases

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 220 new Covid-19 cases taking the overall tally of infections in the city to 1,160,902, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a health bulletin

The city has been witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections since the last week of March. The city now has 1,677 active coronavirus infections.

According to data, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 11 and April 17 was 0.0194 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 188,25,458 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,916 samples taken in the past 24 hours.

The caseload doubling time is 3,486 days, as per civic data.