Mumbai: Water supply to be restored from April 23

The water supply project department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has completed the challenging task of repairing the leak in the water tunnel that carries water to the Bhandup Complex in Thane in just 18 days instead of the planned 30 days

Dewatering arrangement of the tunnel (Pic/BMC)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday stated that the repair work of the water tunnel between Gundavali to Bhandup complex has been completed and the water supply in Mumbai will be restored from April 23.

According to the BMC, the water tunnel will be operational at total capacity in the next three to four days.

Around 75 per cent of the water supply to the water treatment plant at Bhandup complex is through a 15 km water tunnel of 5,500 mm diameter between Gundvali and Bhandup complex. While Koopanalike (borewell) was digging in Sadar Jalbogdyas in Thane, water leakage started due to damage. The said water tunnel was closed on March 31, 2023, to repair this leak. Therefore, a reduction of 15 per cent was announced for a period of approximately 30 days in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area from March 31, 2023, till the water tunnel repair work is completed.

"This water tunnel is about 100 to 125 meters deep from the ground. The place of damage was about 4.2 km from the Bhandup complex valve (shaft). Repairing the water tunnel, which is about 125 meters deep and 4.2 kilometers long, was a challenge for the Department of Water Engineers and Water Supply Projects Department," said the BMC official in the statement.

"Before the actual work of repairing the water tunnel started, the water engineer department arranged to convey water to the Bhandup complex through alternate old aqueducts and the water tunnel was closed and pumped out. Valves on water channels and water tunnels were immediately controlled. The largest valve of 3,750 mm diameter was successfully controlled. Actual repair work started on March 31, 2023. Availability of all materials, machinery, manpower etc. required for repairs was maintained," said BMC.

"After this, the steel domes of the valves (shafts) at Bhandup and Kapurbavadi were cut and removed with the help of cranes. The entire water tunnel was monitored with the help of cranes and steel girder. Water leakage was stopped by placing packers inside the places damaged due to landslides and special grouting. Internal repairs were completed with packers and steel plates. After that, the 100-meter-deep Kupanlika at Wagle Estate was closed by pouring a special type of cement and sand mixture. The entire raised system in the tunnel was pulled out again. After this, the steel dome (dome) at Kapurbavdi and Bhandup complex was closed again by welding. All this work has been completed 12 days ahead of the planned 30 days," added the BMc statement.

After completing the repairs, the water tunnel needs to be filled with water before it can be put into full operation.

"The water engineer department will immediately start the circulation of the required valves from tomorrow, April 19, 2023. Additional water is required to fill the water tunnel with water. However, care is being taken by the administration so that while supplying this additional water, the existing water supply will not be adversely affected. It will take three to four days for the water tunnel to be fully operational after completing all the necessary aspects. Taking all these factors into consideration, the water supply to Mumbai Metropolis is expected to be restored from Sunday, April 23, 2023," added the BMC statement.