Mumbai: 266 Chandivali society flats left to lurch as BMC allegedly ‘fails to inform’ about water cut

Residents arranging water tanker (Pic/Mandeep Singh Makkar)

The residents of a Chandivali society have blamed the city’s civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, for not informing them about the water cut ahead of time. Synchronicity CHS Ltd residents said that they had to spend hours looking for water as the civic body did not issue a notice to the society.

Pertinently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed a 15 per cent water cut this month after two water mains and a water tunnel punctured in Thane. While the work on the water main and tunnel is going on, locals in various parts of the city face water shortages.

Mandeep Singh Makkar, the chairman of Synchronicity CHS Ltd, said that they spent an average of Rs 1,000 - Rs 1,500 extra on the water tankers to meet the water need for 266 flats in the society on April 5.

Makkar claimed that the civic body did not issue any prior “water cut” notice to the society. The society members had to spend a few hours in search for water tankers as the demand is very high due to the water crisis in the city, he said “Around five water tankers were brought to fulfill the needs of around 266 families living in the society.”

He said the society has requested the families to preserve as much water and desist from washing their vehicles.

Synchronicity CHS Ltd in Chandivali (Pic/Mandeep Singh Makkar)

Meanwhile, the families using water from the tankers have been advised to boil the water before drinking as a precautionary measure.

Sukhjit Singh Atwal, a 50-year-old resident claimed that the residents of the society have been receiving muddy water. The civic body should make sure that they should supply hygienic water.

Atwal said: “We are taking preventive measures to preserve as much water as possible and taking measures to store the water and limit the wastage.”

He said that the residents of the society were caught unaware of the water cut issue in the society as there was no notice from BMC. “For the next 24 days, we will have to manage the shortage. And the civic body should be blamed for the crisis.”